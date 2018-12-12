Menu
Police track car stolen from Toowoomba to Lockyer Valley

12th Dec 2018 9:26 AM

A CAR stolen from Drayton has been tracked to several locations around the Lockyer Valley as police appeal for help from the public.

The blue Mitsubishi Lancer sedan with a rear spoiler and paint missing from the driver's side panel was stolen from a Gipps St home sometime between 3pm Monday, and 3pm Tuesday.

The car with silver mag wheels and registration 891TPK has been tracked to the Gatton area early this morning.

Police report the vehicle was driven onto a rural property at Lillydate Rd at Ma Ma Creek about 4.10am today.

Police are seeking this car stolen from Drayton and linked to the Gatton and Lockyer Valley area.
Police are seeking this car stolen from Drayton and linked to the Gatton and Lockyer Valley area. QPS

Property owners spotted the vehicle and disturbed the people inside who police said were attempting to steal a Toyota LandCruiser and trailer.

About 30 minutes later, the Lancer was seen driving in a dangerous manner on Mount Sylvia Rd at Junction View.

The last confirmed sighting was at 5.56am when the vehicle evaded police on Mount Sylvia Rd at Tenthill.

Police reported the vehicle was last seen heading south on the road at Tenthill.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Toowoomba Chronicle

