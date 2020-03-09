Menu
Police to upgrade stabbing charge to attempted murder

Ross Irby
9th Mar 2020 1:24 PM
A CHARGE of attempted murder is likely to be laid against an elderly man accused of stabbing his female neighbour, an Ipswich court has heard.

A Spanish-speaking interpreter was required at Ipswich watch house by a lawyer to take instructions from the 71-year-old man.

When the case of Jose Garcia received a brief mention before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday his legal aid lawyer Erin Dwan said she did not require his appearance.

Ms Dwan said that after speaking to him with the assistance a Spanish-speaking interpreter, it was decided there would be no bail application.

A three-week adjournment was sought to allow 71-year-old Garcia to make an application for legal aid funding.

Jose Garcia, 71, from Bellbird Park, is charged with doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm to a 29-year-old woman at a unit complex on Redbank Plains Rd on Saturday March 7; and two counts of common assault.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said he understood that police would upgrade the doing acts to cause grievous bodily harm charge to one of attempted murder.

Ms Dwan said she would speak to Garcia about the more serious charge.

With no bail application Garcia was remanded in custody with his matter adjourned to April 1 where the more serious charge is likely to be formerly substituted.

Garcia was arrested Saturday morning after police received a call from a neighbour at 12.40am about an incident in a residential complex.

An injured woman was taken by ambulance to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

