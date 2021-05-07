Police to investigate crash involving child bike rider, car
Police are investigating after a car collided with a child riding a bike in Rosewood on Thursday.
Paramedics and police were alerted to the incident at 8am on John Street in Rosewood.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it was a “low speed incident”.
“A male patient, reported to be a pre-teen, suffered a laceration to the lip,” the spokeswoman said.
The Gatton Star understands the child was the bike rider.
The child was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
A police spokesperson said the driver of the car allegedly hit the bike, and investigations were continuing.
Originally published as Police to investigate crash involving child bike rider, car