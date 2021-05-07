Menu
The accident happened about 8am on a main road.
Police to investigate crash involving child bike rider, car

Ali Kuchel
7th May 2021 1:06 PM
Police are investigating after a car collided with a child riding a bike in Rosewood on Thursday.

Paramedics and police were alerted to the incident at 8am on John Street in Rosewood.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it was a “low speed incident”.

“A male patient, reported to be a pre-teen, suffered a laceration to the lip,” the spokeswoman said.

The Gatton Star understands the child was the bike rider.

The child was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the car allegedly hit the bike, and investigations were continuing.

