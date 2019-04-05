New twist body-in-freezer murder investigation

The freezer containing David Thornton’s body was located in his Goodna backyard by police. Picture: Queensland Police Service

DETECTIVES plan to question a relative of the man accused of murdering a Brisbane teacher and burying him in a freezer.

The Courier-Mail can reveal former Bremer and Centenary state high school teacher David Thornton, 58, was buying and selling classic cars, including a Ford GT and an XR8 Falcon, and was helped on odd jobs by the man accused of killing him, 24-year-old Bobby Weaver.

Weaver was even hired by Thornton to fix one of the 58-year-old's freezers in recent months, it is alleged.

Former Brisbane high school teacher David Thornton.

They have told Weaver's family they intend to interview the relative in the coming days, a source close to the case said.

Mr Thornton's body was uncovered in the backyard of his Goodna home, south of Brisbane, on Monday, after neighbours reported seeing an excavator working on the property in broad daylight last week.

When police searched the house they found a significant blood stain.

Mr Thornton had been missing since February but his neighbours had not seen him at the property since late January when he reportedly left for Western Australia.

Despite no dial tone on his phone, friends said they had been in contact with Mr Thornton via Facebook up until recent weeks.

Police remove bags of evidence from a Goodna property. Picture: Annette Dew

Police say Mr Thornton may have been killed up to three months ago.

Weaver has been charged with murder and interfering with a corpse.

The 24-year-old, who is the former neighbour of Mr Thornton's on Parker St, is a volunteer firefighter with a fiance and a baby girl.

Bobby Weaver, 24, is taken into custody by police.

Weaver and Mr Thornton were once friends, according to the their Facebook activity, and had commented on each others photos, calling each other "mate".

Mr Thornton last 'liked' one of Weaver's statuses on Facebook on January 23.

Weaver is expected to face court again on April 17.