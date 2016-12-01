35°
News

Police to double numbers at Riverlink, CBD

Joel Gould
| 1st Dec 2016 5:00 AM
MORE TO COME: Police presence at Riverlink and the CBD will be increased with four officers to man the Riverlink Police Beat.
MORE TO COME: Police presence at Riverlink and the CBD will be increased with four officers to man the Riverlink Police Beat. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE regular police presence in the CBD is set to double with four officers to be stationed at the Riverlink Police Beat.

Currently there are two, but a major operation in the CBD over a two-month period has reaped such rewards that the decision has been made to up the ante.

The Riverlink Police Beat services both sides of the river.

Inspector Michael Trezise gave a presentation to an Ipswich City Council committee meeting, which the QT attended, where he outlined the rationale for the increase in police presence and showcased the positive results that have come from flooding the CBD with extra officers.

"I've only been back in Ipswich for 12 months and when I arrived Riverlink and the CBD, I thought, was under resourced,” Insp Trezise said.

"The officers we had there were overworked and were getting assaulted.

"We had two officers there restored permanently.

"In the last 12 months we've made the decision to put more resources in the CBD and Riverlink, and we've flooded it with 10 officers to see what payback we get if put more resources in.”

The action reaped impressive dividends.

"In those two one-month periods we arrested over 100 people, we did 1000 street checks and cleared a number of warrants,” Insp Trezise said.

"So based on those two one-month trials we have made the decision to increase the number of police at Riverlink and the CBD, mainly because we are going to get bang for our buck.

"So we are going to double it and put four police there ongoing, and then run regular ops where we put the CPIU (Child Protection and Investigation Unit) into Riverlink and the CBD and put our PLOs (Police Liaison Officers) in to walk the beat more.

"I think there is some scope to have some real impact in the CBD.”

Cr Andrew Antoniolli, a former policeman, asked how the police on the beat would be tasked, whether it be two one side of the river at Riverlink and two the other side in the main street area of the CBD.

Cr Antoniolli reiterated his belief that the Ipswich mall needed more attention.

Insp Trezise said resourcing decisions would be in the hands of highly rated OIC Heidi Mare.

"The four officers will be housed at Riverlink,” Insp Trezise said in response to Cr Antoniolli.

"We've got a new officer in charge there, Heidi Mare, who is a new senior constable and a great operator.

"It will be up to her (based on) where the crime is being committed.

"Currently she is arresting personally about 20 people a month which is impressive numbers.”

Cr Antoniolli, who represents the CBD, told the QT he was pleased to see the extra resources but that they could still be increased.

"Personally I believe the Riverlink beat needs six officers to adequately cover both sides of the river, hence my question about how the officers are tasked,” he said.

"What the traders want to see is a good solid police presence, as do the people who come to the CBD.

"We've been working with the police over the last few years to increase that presence and certainly it is having an effect.

"So it is very welcome to see they have increased the police presence at the Riverlink beat.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  andrew antoniolli crime ipswich cbd police riverlink

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Mines doctors aren't trained in black lung

Mines doctors aren't trained in black lung

COAL company appointed doctors often have "no experience in mining", a parliamentary inquiry into black lung has hear.

Mothballed children's unit still shut at Ipswich Hospital

STILL WAITING: Ipswich residents still waiting for $6 million specialist paedeatric unit to open permanently, despite promise from State Government.

A $6 million paediatric emergency room is still closed

Police to double numbers at Riverlink, CBD

MORE TO COME: Police presence at Riverlink and the CBD will be increased with four officers to man the Riverlink Police Beat.

EXPECT an increased police presence in shopping hubs

GALLERY: Opera right at home at Rockton

GRAND HOME: Rockton will come alive with opera on the weekend.

Ipswich ballroom to open its doors for Christmas opera event

Local Partners

Leo wins chance to take centre stage with Queensland Ballet

Gatton dancer Leo Hamilton has won the chance to dance with the Queensland Ballet

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

$260 million worth of crops at risk if nothing is done

Diverse influences key for Young Franco

Brisbane producer Young Franco is touring with UV boi in January

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Young Franco

BREAKING: World-famous burger bar coming to Ipswich

Getta Burger are coming to Ipswich.

GETTA Burger announces when and where it will open.

Things to do around Ipswich this week

Enjoy all the fun of the annual Marburg Christmas Carnival this Saturday night.

Looking for something to do this week?

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

HE HAS travelled across the world, appeared in a film and on television, helped wrestle and tag crocodiles in the name of researchall before his 13th birthday.

Diverse influences key for Young Franco

Brisbane producer Young Franco is touring with UV boi in January

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Young Franco

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

One For The Investor

1/28 Blackwood Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $225,000...

With a previous tenant in place paying $295pw..... Do your sums! The return is 6.8%!!! This renovated perfectly positioned little beautie is close to primary and...

BE COOL BY THE POOL IN FLINDERS VIEW

41 Discovery Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $509,000...

Many warm summers will be spent around this beautiful saltwater swimming pool. This is the ideal leisure home offering a stylish outdoor entertainment area and low...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction: Venue ...

Auction Location: On Site. Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living...

REDUCED $26,000

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $489,000...

This Stunning x-display home has been reduced by a whopping $26,00. This beautiful property is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights...

Designed to Delight

8 Lomandra Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

For those who appreciate quality and want a little style, well this near new Stylemaster Home is both impressive and well appointed. Offering modern living and...

Waterfront Acreage With Large Shed

57 Keith Street, Bundamba 4304

Commercial * 2 Acre block fenced on 3 sides * 24.5m x 9m ... $260,000

* 2 Acre block fenced on 3 sides * 24.5m x 9m shed with 5m and 3m roller door access * Approved for commercial use storage / workshop * Backs onto Bundamba...

POST WAR CLASSIC ON 708SQM - WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

10 Tuggerah Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 3 Offers From...

QUIET SUPER CONVENIENT STREET & LOCATION WELL MAINTAINED WITH SCOPE TO STYLE & ADD VALUE CLOSE TO EAST IPSWICH SCHOOL & DAYCARE HANDY TO RAIL AND BOOVAL...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

'I lost it all': Scott Juniper reveals battle to recover

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!