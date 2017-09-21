29°
'Out of his tree!' Police tell furry friend to move on

Springfield police had an unexpected late night visitor drop by last night.
Myjanne Jensen
by

Police deal with all types of characters and personalities and although a rare few are completely unbearable, most are quite the opposite.

Senior Sergeant Geoff Noeller said this week his team received a late night visitor who he understood was were busy doing other things.

"Sometimes our clients just need to bear with us, even under difficult circumstances," Senior Sergeant Noeller said.

"Our client was given the requested advice and assisted away from the roadway and safely into bushland."

In other news, a number of lost property items have been located around Springfield, including an iPad with a distinct cover which was located on Main Street at Springfield Central and handed in to police on September 19.

The police reference number for the iPad is QP1701645887 and will require proof of ownership to release the item.

The below DK Sprinter Series BMX bike was located on Brittains Road at Springfield Central on September 11 and was later handed in to the Springfield Police Station.

 

The police reference number for the bike is QP1701593139, with proof of ownership once again required.

