February crime spike spurs police crackdown

Inspector Keith McDonald said police have cracked down on drugs and weapons.

POLICE cracked down on drug and weapons offences in February, with statistics showing a sharp increase in charges.

Inspector Keith McDonald said there have been "a couple of big jobs" by Tactical Crime Squad and Crime Investigation Branch which have resulted in many drug and weapons charges.

In the past month there were 387, 104 more offences than January, similarly weapons act violations were up at 43.

"This shows the commitment of the district operationally to ensure the safety of the community," Insp. McDonald said.

"We don't rest on laurels, this is an ongoing commitment to the safety of the public of Queensland.

"We've had a couple of spikes recently in a couple of areas of crime but we've quickly responded to those."

Insp. McDonald continued that robbery charges can be part and parcel with other charges such as weapons act offences.

"One of the things we are looking at is the rise of armed offences ... people armed with weapons, knives, guns, replica weapons," he said.

Traffic offences are down on January, with only 236 reported.

Unlawful entry was down to 147 counts from 162 and there were 17 reported cases of robbery in February compared to 12 in January and seven in December.