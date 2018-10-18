Police target spike in fraud offences across Ipswich

CREDIT card fraud offences have increased and now account for 47% of all reported fraud matters across Ipswich.

Police say the spike coincides with advances in technology which allow contactless payment, paywave or tap option to purchase items.

This fraud is also a flow-on effect from homes and vehicle breaks ins.

It was found that of the reported offences, 31% of them were directly linked to vehicle breaks ins.

"The credit cards are stolen during these offences and promptly used," a police spokesperson said.

"Thanks to technology, purchasing items is now quicker and easier and criminals have adapted their behaviour quickly taking advantage of this to steal money from unsuspecting members of our community.

"The reality is you have the power to greatly reduce the risk and prevent yourself from becoming a victim of credit card fraud."

There are practical and simple strategies you can adopt to protect yourself from being a victim of this type of fraud.

Lock up your vehicle, including the boot and windows

Don't leave your valuables or personal documents in your vehicle

When possible use secure parking. At home park in a garage, lock the garage and lock the vehicle

Never leave valuables and wallets in sight, put them away in a drawer or cupboard, never leave them in your vehicle

If your credit card has been stolen contact your bank and cancel your cards immediately. Check your bank statements or online bank accounts carefully and ensure all withdrawals and purchases were made by you.

Lock up your cars and home and keep your valuables out of sight.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.