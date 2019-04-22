Police target reckless drivers over long weekend

Police were out in force holding RBTs across the state over the Easter long weekend.

POLICE were left busy over the Easter long weekend with a number of drivers being caught speeding and driving under the influence.

On Easter Saturday 8453 people were breath tested and 340 people were caught drink driving. This included a driver from Booval who recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.196 per cent.

A total of 2490 people were caught speeding. The highest speed limit clocked on Saturday was 150km/h in a 100 zone on the Capricorn Highway at Emerald, while the highest exceeded limit was a motorist caught travelling at 140km/h in a 70 zone on Commissioners Flat Rd at Commissioners Flat, near the Sunshine Coast.

Overall there were 25 impoundment offences issues, seven of which were handed out in the Southern Region.

Police were pleased to say there were no fatalities on Easter Saturday.