Police target distracted drivers as school holidays kick off

DRIVERS distracted by mobile phones will be the key target with police launching a state-wide traffic operation to coincide with the winter school holidays.

QPS' Road Policing Command launched the three-week campaign, Operation Cold Snap 2017, as hundreds of thousands of students finish their last day of school for the semester.

The operation will target driver distraction as well as speeding, seat belt use, drink and drug driving and fatigue, which together make up the fatal five.

The winter school holiday period can be a busy time on Queensland roads, especially with people travelling long distances to and from holiday destinations in relatively short time frames.

The Queensland Police Service will play a key role in ensuring road safety and compliance as they coordinate Operation Cold Snap across the state from Friday June 23 to Friday July 14, 2017.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said police will be focusing on driver inattention and the inappropriate use of mobile phones whilst driving.

"Any moment your attention is not on the road you are putting yourself, your passengers and other road users at risk," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"Mobile phones are a major cause of driver inattention. Our message is simple - don't use your phone while driving unless you have a suitable hands free device.

"If you must use your phone, pull over safety before you touch it.

"Nothing is more important than your life or the lives of other motorists."

Assistant Commissioner Keating said the school holidays should be a safe time for Queensland families on the road.

"The last thing we want is people and families dealing with the trauma of a serious or fatal crash, caused by one of the fatal five."

Fast Facts:

• 971 motorists were fined for using their mobile phone whilst driving during Operation Cold Snap 2016.

• $365 and 3 demerit points is the penalty for using your mobile phone whilst driving (including when you're stopped at traffic lights).

• Double demerit points apply for second or subsequent mobile phone offences committed within one year after an earlier offence.

• Queensland's road toll is 110, seven less than at the same time last year.