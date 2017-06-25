24°
News

Police target distracted drivers as school holidays kick off

25th Jun 2017 10:36 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DRIVERS distracted by mobile phones will be the key target with police launching a state-wide traffic operation to coincide with the winter school holidays.  

QPS' Road Policing Command launched the three-week campaign, Operation Cold Snap 2017, as hundreds of thousands of students finish their last day of school for the semester.  

The operation will target driver distraction as well as speeding, seat belt use, drink and drug driving and fatigue, which together make up the fatal five.  

The winter school holiday period can be a busy time on Queensland roads, especially with people travelling long distances to and from holiday destinations in relatively short time frames.  

The Queensland Police Service will play a key role in ensuring road safety and compliance as they coordinate Operation Cold Snap across the state from Friday June 23 to Friday July 14, 2017.  

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said police will be focusing on driver inattention and the inappropriate use of mobile phones whilst driving.  

"Any moment your attention is not on the road you are putting yourself, your passengers and other road users at risk," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.  

"Mobile phones are a major cause of driver inattention. Our message is simple - don't use your phone while driving unless you have a suitable hands free device.  

"If you must use your phone, pull over safety before you touch it.

"Nothing is more important than your life or the lives of other motorists."  

Assistant Commissioner Keating said the school holidays should be a safe time for Queensland families on the road.

"The last thing we want is people and families dealing with the trauma of a serious or fatal crash, caused by one of the fatal five."  

Fast Facts:  

• 971 motorists were fined for using their mobile phone whilst driving during Operation Cold Snap 2016.
• $365 and 3 demerit points is the penalty for using your mobile phone whilst driving (including when you're stopped at traffic lights).
• Double demerit points apply for second or subsequent mobile phone offences committed within one year after an earlier offence.
• Queensland's road toll is 110, seven less than at the same time last year.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  distracted drivers mobile phones police road campaign school holidays

Why hat-trick hero Harry so rich in Pride

Why hat-trick hero Harry so rich in Pride

Western Pride's goal-scoring maestro Harry Sawyer was quick to share his latest feat with teammates after netting his second hat-trick in three games.

Teen girl charged after dramatic police chase

The Queensland Police Polair 2 helicopter, which will begin operations from July 5, 2014.

A 16-year-old and a man allegedly evaded police in a a stolen car

Driver and passenger trapped after car leaves road, crashes

It was some time before emergency services were able to free them

COMMENT: Mayoral race is heating up

Ipswich City Council Administration Building, South Street, Ipswich. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Will more sitting councillors decide to have a tilt at the top job?

Local Partners

Adventurous pioneers who put our region on the map

Today I write about a few who contributed to the history of our city.

Better help for those affected by war zones

Ipswich Legacy Widows is celebrating their 60th anniversary.

Legacy Ipswich has moved into its own premises at Booval

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Things to do this weekend

FAMILY DAY: Enjoy circus-inspired activities at the popular Workshops Rail Museum.

What's on in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

James Southwell will perform at Goodna.

The latest on the city's live music scene

Talk show host’s phone call takes heartbreaking turn

ANYTHING can happen on live TV — one chat show segment took such an incredible turn it’s still referenced as a landmark television moment to this day.

Why streaming movies will cost more from July 1

Australians can expect to pay more for streaming services such as Netflix when the new taxes kick in.

The new taxes from July 1 won’t hurt the MPs’ big pay rise

What's on the small screen this week

Ryan Shelton in a scene from True Story with Hamish & Andy.

HAMISH and Andy hear another funny story and Cleverman returns.

Bonus Bill Busters Bingo card with today's paper!

Get an extra bingo car with today's paper.

Don't miss out on your bonus card.

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Fully Renovated &amp; Feature Packed – This is Something Really Special!!!

4 Phantom Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Compare this stunning and fully renovated family home to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the homes presentation, quality &...

UNBEATABLE 47 ACRE EQUESTRIAN LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

125 Steinhardts Road, Marburg 4346

House 5 2 16 Expressions Of...

Expressions of Interest Closing - Friday 7th July 2017 at 4pm MASTER RESIDENCE WITH STUNNING VIEWS STABLES & ARENA EXTENSIVE ARRAY OF OUT BUILDINGS & SHEDS...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!!!! OWNER MOVED &amp; WANTS IT SOLD

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 ONLY $589,000...

EXTRAORDINARY VALUE FOR BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $479,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

CALLING ALL TRADIES OR RENOVATORS 3122SQM BLOCK

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $410,000

This property has been in the family from original built however. Now it's time to move on If you are looking for somewhere to have that big shed, pool or granny...

MODERN INNER CITY TOWNHOUSE.

2/7 Barker Street, Ipswich 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Under Contract!

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...

Fully Renovated + Big Block + Side Access

14 Gleeson Crescent, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful home set in a quite street with elegant features will not disappoint, tastefully renovated to a very high standard this property will be sure to...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

If I turn back Time

2 Ross Street, Ebbw Vale 4304

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This gorgeous cottage, built in the early 1900's, will allow you to turn back time and own a little bit of history. It is conveniently located in a quiet street...

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Sales cool down after frantic first quarter

Ipswich real estate continues to attract interest from southern investors.

Ipswich agent says savvy investors can still make gains

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!