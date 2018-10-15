Menu
Crime

Police target deliberately lit grass fire, thefts

15th Oct 2018 11:59 AM

POLICE are investigating a deliberately lit grass fire which occurred at 5:20pm on October 10 on the Rosewood Warrill View Rd, Warrill View.

A witness observed a small silver vehicle in the area prior to the fire starting.

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed a person or similar vehicle around the time of the incident is requested to contact Rosewood Station.

Police are also appealing for assistance into the theft of a box trailer, Greenfield ride on mower, Husqvarna chainsaw and welding equipment from a property on Stanfield Rd, Coulson sometime between 6pm on October 12 and 5:30am on October 13.

Anyone who may have seen someone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area is requested to contact Kalbar Station or Crimestoppers.

