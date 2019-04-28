Police taken on a wild chase to the coast

POLICE arrested a man who allegedly stole a grey BMW car and drove it from Goodna to Surfers Paradise on Saturday night.

It will be alleged the grey BMW car was stolen from Coopers Plain on April 23.

Around 8.45pm the car was sighted by police at a BP service station on Brisbane Road, Goodna, where police tried to arrest the driver.

The man then threatened police with a knife before driving off at high speed.

It will be alleged the driver tried to refuel the stolen car a number of times, before trying to allegedly car-jack other cars before reaching Surfers Paradise.

Polair 2 has located the stolen car a short time later, and followed it to Clifton Street and Remembrance Drive, Surfers Paradise, where it has collided with another vehicle around 10.45pm.

A 29-year-old man was tasered, arrested and charged with one count each of dangerous operation of motor vehicle, unlawful use of motor vehicle, attempted unlawful entry to a car, obstruct police and possession of dangerous drug.

Police are continuing their investigations in relation to unrelated offences.

The man will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on April 29.