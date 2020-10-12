Police take car off speeding, disqualified driver

Timothy Healey's car was seized after he was caught speeding while disqualified by court order.

Timothy Healey's car was seized after he was caught speeding while disqualified by court order.

A MAN caught speeding while disqualified by court order has been punished severely, losing his car in addition to copping a suspended jail term.

An Ipswich court heard Timothy Healey caught the eye of police because of the speed at which he was travelling; more than 40kmh over the limit.

Compounding that was the fact he had been disqualified from holding a licence only two weeks earlier, meaning he should not have been driving at all.

Timothy John Healey, 32, from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at Raceview; and speeding at 105km/h in a 60 zone.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police pulled over a black Subaru Impreza about 11am on August 4.

“He was clocked on Briggs Road at 105km/hour in a 60km speed zone,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He said there was no emergency. A check revealed he was disqualified for two years by the court on July 22.

“He said he was aware he was disqualified and was taking the vehicle to get fixed so he could sell it.”

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Healey had planned to sell the car to his sister before it was taken away.

“The car has been seized and forfeited. It is a significant financial loss,” Mr Fairclough said.

He outlined health issues that Healey has, including that he is on prescribed medication and a methadone program while recovering from a drug addiction.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted Healey had significant traffic history but said there were underlying factors to consider.

She convicted and sentenced him to a four-month jail term with immediate parole.

Ms MacCallum activated a previously suspended jail term, to be served cumulatively, making a total eight-month sentence, which was immediately suspended.

Healey was again disqualified from driving for two years.