A man has presented to police after an incident in Cairns this evening. Pics Bill Hearne
Police swoop in neighbourhood drama

by Jack Lawrie
30th Apr 2020 7:08 AM
POLICE were tonight talking to a man after a dramatic incident in a Cairns suburb earlier this evening.

Social media exploded with reports of officers rushing to the scene in Redlynch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that the incident was reported at Currunda Close at 7.25pm.

About an hour later, police reported that the scene had been cleared.

"The person involved came out into the front yard and presented to police," the spokesman said.

"They were carrying no weapons."

The police spokesman said it had been reported as a domestic violence incident.

drama incident neighbourhood police

