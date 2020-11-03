Police sweep 33 homes as drug raids net plants, guns, cash
POLICE have arrested 36 people on 295 charges following dozens of raids across Ipswich.
Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Francis said detectives worked for several months in the lead-up to executing 33 search warrants.
It will be alleged police uncovered more than $114,000 cash, 37 hydroponically grown marijuana plants and one pound of packaged marijuana, two ounces of ice, two firearms and small quantities of cocaine, Oxycodone, LSD and Subutex.
Police also allegedly found tasers and knives.
Sen Sgt Francis said of the 36 people charged, six have been accused of trafficking dangerous drugs.
“The Crime and Corruption Commission’s Proceeds of Crime is engaged regarding the alleged proceeds of crime, including several vehicles and personal assets,” he said.
Several of the alleged offenders have already faced court, with more to appear in the coming days.