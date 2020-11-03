Police sweep 33 homes as drug raids net plants, guns, cash

Among items seized was more than $100,000 cash.

Among items seized was more than $100,000 cash.

POLICE have arrested 36 people on 295 charges following dozens of raids across Ipswich.

Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Francis said detectives worked for several months in the lead-up to executing 33 search warrants.

Ipswich detectives seized firearms including this shortened rifle during drug raids across the city.

It will be alleged police uncovered more than $114,000 cash, 37 hydroponically grown marijuana plants and one pound of packaged marijuana, two ounces of ice, two firearms and small quantities of cocaine, Oxycodone, LSD and Subutex.

Police will allege they dismantled a hydroponic growing set-up during the raids in Ipswich.

Police also allegedly found tasers and knives.

Sen Sgt Francis said of the 36 people charged, six have been accused of trafficking dangerous drugs.

“The Crime and Corruption Commission’s Proceeds of Crime is engaged regarding the alleged proceeds of crime, including several vehicles and personal assets,” he said.

Police seized 37 marijuana plants during the raids.

Several of the alleged offenders have already faced court, with more to appear in the coming days.