Police suspect missing girl is in the Ipswich area

Missing girl from Deception Bay is suspected to be in the Ipswich area.

POLICE are seeking community assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl missing from Headland Place, Deception Bay.

The girl was last seen on June 14 at Sutton St, Redcliffe and has not been heard from since. Police hold concerns for her safety and well-being due to her age.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 150cm tall with a proportionate build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple and white Adidas shirt, ripped black jeans and is believed to be in the Ipswich area.

Investigators are urging the girl, or anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, to contact police.