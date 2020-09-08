Menu
Police suspect alcohol involved in single-vehicle crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Sep 2020
THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating whether alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Fernvale on Saturday night.

Two women were in the car when it crashed on Fairneyview Fernvale Road at 11.53pm.

At impact, the 22-year-old passenger from Glamorganvale was thrown from the vehicle, smashing through the windscreen.

Lowood Police Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said police arrived on scene to find the 21-year-old driver standing outside the vehicle.

“The driver showed signs of indicia, of being affected by either a drug or alcohol,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

In hospital, her blood-alcohol level was tested.

“We are awaiting the results of the blood to come back before we look at investigating further,” he said.

Both women were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The passenger suffered serious head injuries and is in a serious but stable condition.

