Police suspect alcohol involved in single-vehicle crash

Police are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine whether the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Police are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine whether the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating whether alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Fernvale on Saturday night.

Two women were in the car when it crashed on Fairneyview Fernvale Road at 11.53pm.

At impact, the 22-year-old passenger from Glamorganvale was thrown from the vehicle, smashing through the windscreen.

READ MORE: Two teens injured in late night rollover

Lowood Police Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said police arrived on scene to find the 21-year-old driver standing outside the vehicle.

“The driver showed signs of indicia, of being affected by either a drug or alcohol,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

LOCAL NEWS: Lakeside love letter lands Lockyer lovebird in hot water

In hospital, her blood-alcohol level was tested.

“We are awaiting the results of the blood to come back before we look at investigating further,” he said.

Both women were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The passenger suffered serious head injuries and is in a serious but stable condition.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.