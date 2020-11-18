Police support fight against domestic violence

Ipswich District Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator Toni Phelan and Ipswich police officers show their support for White Ribbon Day. Photo: Ebony Graveur

ISOLATION, intimidation, control and gaslighting are insidious tools – and they all fall under the one banner, comprising an abuser’s arsenal.

Domestic and family violence is the leading cause of homelessness among women and children and it can take many cruel forms.

Whatever form the abuse takes – financial, physical, sexual, social, emotional, cultural, spiritual – is understood to be most often used by men to limit and control women’s independence.

In the lead up to White Ribbon day, Ipswich Police officers are determined to show their support in the fight against domestic and family violence.

Friday, November 20, is a time to stand up, speak out and to act to prevent men’s violence against women.

It is a day to bring communities together to foster respect, healthy relationships, and a safe environment for our women and children.

On average in Australia one woman a week is killed by her current or former partner.

In homes, schools, work places, social settings and across the community, we can work together to address men’s violence against women and children and put a stop to it.

Domestic and family violence is a key priority for the Queensland Police Service and the community need to be aware that we are here to support you.

It’s important that anyone who is experiencing domestic and family violence, or suspects it is happening, reports this to police.

The QPS is also able to refer persons involved onto appropriate services to provide them with further assistance and support.

Working in close partnership with other agencies is pivotal to reducing the impact domestic and family violence has on our community.

The QPS have also launched our new online contact method for those who may be in a situation where it is difficult to call police and we encourage anyone in this position to make use of this method.

This method allows deaf, hearing-impaired and vulnerable persons in Queensland to contact Police for non-urgent matters, where Police assistance cannot be sought through the usual contact methods via Policelink 131444 or triple-0.