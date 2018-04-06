Bible, devil and drug stoke 'super human' in fight with cops

CLUTCHING a Bible and roaming his family home while talking about the devil, Daniel Pomorin's odd behaviour worried his dad enough for him to call the police.

Pomorin ended up in hospital after being repeatedly tasered during the subsequent 25-minute struggle. The substance he'd apparently taken gave him "super-human strength", Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Daniel Helmet Pomorin, 42, from Brightview, pleaded guilty to three charges of serious assault of police/person acting in aid of police officer in October 2017; and obstructing police in January this year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracy Long said police were called to a house at 2am on October 16 with Pomorin's father saying his son was walking around the house, holding a Bible and speaking about the devil

He squirted his father with a bottle of lotion.

Telling police that he wanted to go outside to smoke a cigarette, Pomorin shoulder-barged one officer who put a hand on his shoulder.

Police used capsicum spray on Pomorin but it had no affect.

He continued to fight off three police officers.

Fearing they would be injured, one officer deployed a taser which also had little affect and Pomorin broke the taser wires while continuing to struggle.

He also spat on the arm of a female officer.

In a second incident, Sgt Long said RBT police intercepted a car being driven by Pomorin at Laidley on January 6.

Pomorin was guided to a police car but attempted to flee and he ran across the street through traffic. Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough Pomorin's behaviour was bizarre and out of character. Pomorin "has no recollection of what occurred".

"He was treated in hospital for a week and was in and out of a mental health unit," Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Louise Shephard sentenced Pomorin to 18 months of supervised probation with counselling.