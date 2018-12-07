Menu
The Orion Springfield Central Carols at Robelle Domain Parklands drew a record crowd at the weekend.
Police strategy to keep toddlers safe at huge carols event

Carly Morrissey
by
7th Dec 2018 10:28 AM

HERE'S a new way to keep your kids safe at this weekend's carols at Robelle Domain- tag them.

With thousands expected to turn out to the free community carols on Saturday night it could be easy for a child to get lost in the crowd.

Ipswich District Crime Prevention want to ensure you and your family have a fun, safe and stress free night, so police volunteers will be tagging your child with your contact details.

So if they do get lost police and event staff will be able to contact mum, dad or their carer and help return them safely to their family.

The free tagging will be done under the Queensland Police Service marque and police encourage you to tag your toddler as soon as you arrive.

You will find the Queensland Police Stall directly opposite the stage on the far side of the oval.

Carols at Robelle Domain start at 5pm and finishe with fireworks at 8.30pm.

