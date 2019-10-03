Police stop reveals bong inside vehicle

SEARCHED: Jacob Cecchini pleaded guilty to five charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

FAILING to pull up at a stop sign brought the wrong type of attention for a Gatton man.

Jacob Cecchini, 20, landed himself in court with five charges including traffic and drug-related offences.

Gatton Magistrates Court this week heard that, on August 13 at Sippy Downs, police saw Cecchini drive through a stop sign.

They pulled him over and asked why he didn't stop.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss said Cecchini replied with "I'm sure you can put two and two together”.

The court heard a check revealed his licence had expired earlier in the year and when officers searched Cecchini's car, they discovered a bong.

The discovery came a month after Cecchini last attracted police attention when he and some friends were congregating at a bus interchange in Maroochydore.

Police noticed the group of youths, including Cecchini, on July 11.

Snr Const Boss said police approached the group and asked Cecchini to show them some ID.

"They asked him if he had anything in his possession that he would like to declare and he said he did not,” Sen-Const Boss said.

"He was asked to open the zip-up jacket he was wearing and he opened it with some hesitation.”

Inside Cecchini's jacket, police could see he had a bag stashed away.

His bag contained a small set of digital scales and a small quantity of marijuana.

Cecchini pleaded guilty to five charges and was fined $1000.