Police still seeking missing girl from Goodna

POLICE are seeking urgent community assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing since May 9.

On Thursday night (May 9) around 10pm the girl left a Goodna address and was last seen at the intersection of Stanley and Albert streets.

The girl was caught on CCTV at 11.45pm near Goodna train station.

Police hold grave concerns for her safety as this behaviour is out of character and she has not contacted family or friends.

Police are urgently seeking the whereabouts of a missing Goodna teenager. Queensland Police Service

The girl is a Pacific Islander and is described as 160cm tall with a proportionate build, olive complexion, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

CCTV footage of the missing teen at Goodna train station.

She was last seen wearing dark blue school shorts, a light blue t-shirt and a blue jersey with white writing on the front.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.