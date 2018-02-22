Police still investigating Warrego Hwy pedestrian death

A man was killed while walking on the Warrego Hwy on February 19.

CHARGES are yet to be laid after a man was killed while walking on the Warrego Hwy at Pine Mountain on February 19.

Police say at about 3.26pm a vehicle collided with a male pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured during the incident.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said charges had not been laid over the incident and police were not speaking with anybody 'in a formal sense'.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are ongoing.