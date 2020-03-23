Police station to stay open amid coronavirus pandemic

SOCIAL gatherings may be out the window for now in an effort to contain coronavirus but two police stations confirmed they would remain open.

Toogoolawah Police Station officer-in-charge Senior-Sergeant John Cumner said the front counter would remain open to the public but measures were in place to protect staff and clients from possible exposure to the virus.

"With the government-imposed restrictions on social gatherings and closures of certain areas, we wish to advise that Toogoolawah Police Station will remain open," Snr-Sgt Cumner said.

Signs outlining cautionary measures the station will adopting are displayed at the front of the premises.

Before entering the office, people will be required to use hand sanitiser, which will be out the front.

Once inside, visitors are asked to keep 1.5 metres from the front counter - a distance marked on floor to show people where to stand.

"As this situation evolves and information becomes available, we urge all residents to keep informed of the key messages being provided by the government and Queensland Health and to practice social distancing at all times," Snr-Sgt Cumner said.

Lowood Police Station Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said it was the same for his station.

"We're staying open and have similar measure in place," Snr Sgt Peel said.

"People who may be unwell but needing police assistance are encouraged to phone the police station on 5426 1108 or to ring Policelink."

As for driving tests, aspiring drivers might have to put their plans on hold.

"The Queensland Police Service are currently liaising with Queensland Transport in relation to the local police service of conducting practical driving tests," Snr-Sgt Cumner said.

"At this time, we have suspended the provision of this service until advice has been received in relation to this practice."

Drivers' licences will still be processed at the Lowood Station between 9am and 12pm each Wednesday.

"It is actually easer and very much encouraged that people renew their licences or complete the Learner's tests online by visiting the Queensland Transport website," Snr Sgt Peel said.

In the event of an emergency always call triple-0.

As per normal procedure, all non-urgent matters should be reported via Policelink 131444 or their online reporting at police.qld.gov.au.