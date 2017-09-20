Police return to work as suspicious item ruled not hazardous

UPDATE: Testing has been completed on an item with white residue on it that was handed to the Springfield police station about 3.45pm.

The substance has been determined not to be hazardous or explosive, but the exact nature of it is not known.

Officers and staff have been allowed back into the station after earlier being evacuated as a precaution.

EARLIER: Police are investigating after a suspicious item with a white residue was handed to the Springfield police station today.

About 3.45pm, part of the station on Augusta Parkway at Augustine Heights was evacuated as a result.

No one has been injured.

Emergency services remain on the scene.