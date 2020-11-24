Menu
Harrison Neville blew his BMW tyres while doing burnouts, then police took his car.
News

Police stake out catches BMW burnout driver in the act

Ross Irby
24th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
SPY cameras were used in a covert police sting to catch a hoon doing late night burnouts in his BMW in Swanbank.

As the cameras recorded, the offender’s BMW suffered two popped tyres, forcing them to drive away on the exposed rims.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the footage led police to the door of Harrison Neville.

Harrison Charles Neville, 20, an apprentice carpenter from Brookwater, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Noblevale Way at Swanbank on or about April 4.

Six other charges of dangerous operation in April and July at Fairbank Place in Swanbank were withdrawn and dismissed with no evidence offered.

Police tended written agreed facts to the court and Magistrate David Shepherd said the offending involved burnouts.

Defence barrister James Godbolt said the offending occurred at night in the Swanbank industrial area.

“I watched the video and there were no other cars. Traffic police were staked out in a nearby building filming things that evening,” Mr Godbolt said.

“It was 11.40pm. He (Neville) let two friends out of his car while they filmed him doing doughnuts.

“It progressed. The two rear tyres popped.

“They drove off on the rims.”

Mr Godbolt said Neville made admissions about his activity that night when later spoken to by police, who confiscated his number plates for 90 days.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Neville had previously been put on a six-month probation order for very serious charges, and with no conviction recorded.

“You are employed and put it all at risk by this silly behaviour in the middle of the night doing doughnuts,” Mr Shepherd said.

“You damaged two tyres as a result and that would be expensive.

“It will get a bit more expensive today.

“You are learning consequential thinking. If you do something stupid there are going to be consequences.”

Mr Shepherd fined Neville $1500, and disqualified him from driving for six months. No conviction was recorded.

