Serena Cunningham has pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs after police found a plant growing near her front door.
News

Police spot different kind of pot plant

Ross Irby
30th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A LONE cannabis plant growing in a pot beside the entry to a Riverview home was easily spotted by police.

The early morning visit in June also uncovered a small amount of cannabis inside the home and led to Serena Cunningham being charged.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Cunningham had already been sentenced by the Supreme Court for serious drug offences and was subject to a supervised probation order.

Serena Majika Cunningham, 20, from Riverview pleaded guilty to charges of producing dangerous drugs on June 12 at Riverview; possession of dangerous drugs on June 12; possession of drug utensils; and possession of property used in a drug offence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dan Swanson said police officers arrived at the Riverview property at 7.40am with a search warrant.

A 20cm cannabis plant was seen growing in a pot at the entry and a bowl holding green leafy material was found in her bedroom along with utensils including electronic scales and water pipes.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read sought for no conviction be recorded against Cunningham, telling Magistrate Andy Cridland that Cunningham received an 18-month probation order, with no conviction recorded, in the earlier sentence at the Supreme Court.

Mr Cridland said he would take into account the Supreme Court matter and penalty imposed in July.

He sentenced Cunningham to a 12-month probation order, with no conviction recorded.

