Jackson Bebob Kimiora Hirawani, 38, from Redbank, leaves court after admitting to producing dangerous drugs.
Police sniff out dad’s suspicious hanging plant

Ross Irby
16th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
A CANNABIS plant police found hanging upside down on a family’s garage roller door was blamed on a father of six.

It led to the Jackson Hirawani being charged with two drug offences and having to go before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Jackson Bebob Kimiora Hirawani, 38, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to unlawfully producing dangerous drugs at Redbank on Tuesday, May 12; and possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police went to the house for an unrelated matter, but officers smelled the distinctive odour of cannabis.

At the time Hirawani was sitting outside on the patio and a further search uncovered the plant hanging upside down on the garage roller door.

“He said the plant was marijuana and he began growing the plant from a seedling in the backyard,” Sgt Dick said.

“He said he cut it at the base to harvest it.

“A black pot plant was in the backyard with a plant stump.

“When harvested it was three feet in height.”

Defence lawyer Leah Scott said Hirawani was a father of six children and a former meatworks employee but had lost his job, and the COVID-19 crisis made it difficult to find work.

“The family is doing it quite tough. He receives a job seeker allowance and his partner receives a family tax benefit,” Ms Scott said.

“He is from New Zealand, has been living in Queensland 12 years and has been gainfully employed.”

Ms Scott sought a good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded against him.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it would appear that the plant had been left drying on the roller door.

He said Hirawani made frank admissions to police, and noted he had a prior offence of driving when drug positive, and one other drug matter.

“You have just got to behave yourself and keep off the drugs,” Mr Kinsella said.

“It is a waste of time for you to have to come to court isn’t it?”

“Yes,” Hirawani replied.

Mr Kinsella placed him on a six month $600 good behaviour bond with Hirawani told to do a drug diversion course. No conviction was recorded.

