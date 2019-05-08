Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A GLADSTONE mum caught driving unlicensed and over the alcohol limit won't be able to do the school drop off's any time soon, a court has heard.
A GLADSTONE mum caught driving unlicensed and over the alcohol limit won't be able to do the school drop off's any time soon, a court has heard. contributed
News

Police smell booze on mum driving without a licence

Sarah Barnham
by
8th May 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE mum caught driving unlicensed and over the alcohol limit won't be able to do the school drop offs any time soon, a court has heard.

Michelle Leigh Prentice pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of drive over the no alcohol limit while unlicensed.

The 28-year-old was intercepted by police on December 20 at Calliope on the Bruce Highway. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Prentice was required to provide a blood alcohol sample.

"Her reading was quite high for someone not supposed to have any alcohol," Constable Selvadurai said. He said Prentice returned a reading of .042.

The court was told police could smell liquor on Prentice who told office she had two stubbies of full-strength beer before getting behind the wheel.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Prentice wasn't aware her licence had expired. The court was told Prentice had a previous charge of drink driving and returned a reading of .197. On the last occasion she was disqualified from driving for 12 months, the court was told.

Prentice was sentenced to complete 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for nine months. A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Fantasy land': New facilities spur creativity

    premium_icon 'Fantasy land': New facilities spur creativity

    News The enormous new facility that took 12 months to build will cater for all 500 of the school's Year 7-12s.

    • 8th May 2019 4:59 PM
    Nothing off limits for thieves plaguing region

    Nothing off limits for thieves plaguing region

    News Fuel, batteries, cars and food all stolen.

    Jobs go as million dollar tax bill closes 14 salons

    premium_icon Jobs go as million dollar tax bill closes 14 salons

    News More than 70 employees face an uncertain future

    'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    premium_icon 'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    Motoring The alleged 2000-member 'hoon gang' appeared on TV earlier this week