Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives investigating a drug supply in Torbanlea found 380 cannabis plants. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Detectives investigating a drug supply in Torbanlea found 380 cannabis plants. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Crime

Police smash ‘sophisticated’ cannabis operation

by Cloe Read
16th Oct 2019 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST 400 cannabis plants have been found by detectives after searching a property in Hervey Bay about two weeks ago. 

Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch detectives located a hydroponic set-up during a search of a property on Joynson Rd, Torbanlea on October 1. 

Police say they located a purpose built shed containing about 380 cannabis plants and outhouses used for raising seedlings and preparing cannabis for sale was also found. 

Detectives investigating a drug supply in Torbanlea found 380 cannabis plants. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Detectives investigating a drug supply in Torbanlea found 380 cannabis plants. Picture: Queensland Police Service

A 34-year-old woman and 35-year-old man from Torbanlea have been arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs. 

Both are due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 17.

A 36-year-old man from Edensor Park in NSW was also charged with publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs and is due to appear in the same court on November 21. 

Police say the operation has "successfully impacted a sophisticated cannabis operation". 

More Stories

cannabis bust drug dealing drug operation police raid

Top Stories

    Northern NSW thieves run amok in Ipswich

    premium_icon Northern NSW thieves run amok in Ipswich

    Crime Ipswich residents were targeted when a northern NSW thief and his accomplice embarked on a cross-border crime spree.

    Busy mum the volunteer every Ipswich club needs

    premium_icon Busy mum the volunteer every Ipswich club needs

    AFL Eagles benefit from Anne's multiple football roles

    Dynamic approach to slinging beer keeps punters coming back

    premium_icon Dynamic approach to slinging beer keeps punters coming back

    Business Local pub shifts goal posts to keep customers coming back for more.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards