Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BRAVE RAVE: Tyrone Segura pleaded guilty to trespass for attending an illegal party on council land.
BRAVE RAVE: Tyrone Segura pleaded guilty to trespass for attending an illegal party on council land.
News

Police shut down same bush doof twice in one night

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Oct 2019 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARTY in the woods was quickly shut down after police received noise complaints and discovered a rave was taking place on council-owned land.

The party, in a forest off Woodlands Road, Gatton, started up again, hours after police told everyone to leave.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court police went to shut the party down at 10.30pm on October 12.

“Police observed a large number of people in attendance, with generators, a DJ and lighting in the bushland with very loud music being played,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Tipped off by more neighbourhood complains, police returned to the property the next morning and found the party had kicked into gear again.

Gatton-based UK backpacker Tyrone Segura, 25, was among those in the crowd, and told police he had been moved on from the party but had returned.

His lawyer told Magistrate Robbie Davies that Segura has not personally heard from police he would need to move on.

“He came back the next day to help pack up the gear,” the lawyer said.

Segura pleaded guilty to trespass and was served a $300 good behaviour bond.

bush doof gatton gatton magistrates court lvrc party rave trespass
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    12-year-old allegedly steals car, evades police on Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon 12-year-old allegedly steals car, evades police on Bruce Hwy

    Crime A 12-year-old boy will appear in Children’s Court after allegedly evading police on the Bruce Highway.

    Gallery: Family fun at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival

    premium_icon Gallery: Family fun at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival

    News Thousands enjoy a weekend of sun, fun, rides, live music and food

    Where you can get your hands on a $1 schnitty and chips

    premium_icon Where you can get your hands on a $1 schnitty and chips

    News You might want to ditch the sandwich this week.

    Would-be prison escapee released from prison

    premium_icon Would-be prison escapee released from prison

    Crime The 'utterly deplorable' act was slammed by police.