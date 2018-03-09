Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Man charged after siege at Riverview

Helen Spelitis
Hayden Johnson
by and
9th Mar 2018 1:03 PM

UPDATE 2.10PM: A man has handed himself into Queensland Police after a siege at a home in Riverview this afternoon.

Police charged a 34-year-old man with deprivation of liberty and burglary after the incident.

Ipswich CIB Detective Inspector David Briese said there "was a siege situation" for a while.

"All outcomes were good, no one was hurt and no one was injured," he said.

It is understood the man was inside the home for a short period of time.

The 34-year old was also charged with burglary in relation to a robbery at a home on Delacy St, North Ipswich, on February 18.

Detective Inspector Briese said the man was due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Saturday. 

EARLIER: Several roads are closed at Riverview. 

Police closed off access to the streets surrounding Nile and Tessman St today as they attempted to negotiate with a man.

The man was wanted on arrest warrants.

A neighbour told the QT she saw a large number of police swarm the area. 

Police confirmed the officers were trying to apprehend the man, who was inside a house, and closed off the streets as a safety measure. 

At 1pm the man was taken into police custody without incident but the road closures may remain for some time.

ipswich ipswich crime police siege
Ipswich Queensland Times
Boxer Damien Hooper arrested for bail breach

Boxer Damien Hooper arrested for bail breach

News He faces a series of serious charges, and a potential major bout, but was back in court

If Ipswich had a cycle park 'we'd have a lot less deaths'

If Ipswich had a cycle park 'we'd have a lot less deaths'

News Troy Dobinson praises the united community in building track

'Big blow to Ipswich tourism': Hotel plan raises concerns

'Big blow to Ipswich tourism': Hotel plan raises concerns

News Site's aged care change 'short-sighted'

Business leaders tell women to find their tribe

Business leaders tell women to find their tribe

News Springfield business hub hosts International Women's Day forum

Local Partners