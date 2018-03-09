UPDATE: Man charged after siege at Riverview

UPDATE 2.10PM: A man has handed himself into Queensland Police after a siege at a home in Riverview this afternoon.

Police charged a 34-year-old man with deprivation of liberty and burglary after the incident.

Ipswich CIB Detective Inspector David Briese said there "was a siege situation" for a while.

"All outcomes were good, no one was hurt and no one was injured," he said.

It is understood the man was inside the home for a short period of time.

The 34-year old was also charged with burglary in relation to a robbery at a home on Delacy St, North Ipswich, on February 18.

Detective Inspector Briese said the man was due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Saturday.

EARLIER: Several roads are closed at Riverview.

Police closed off access to the streets surrounding Nile and Tessman St today as they attempted to negotiate with a man.

The man was wanted on arrest warrants.

A neighbour told the QT she saw a large number of police swarm the area.

Police confirmed the officers were trying to apprehend the man, who was inside a house, and closed off the streets as a safety measure.

At 1pm the man was taken into police custody without incident but the road closures may remain for some time.