Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

A CRITICAL incident investigation is under way after a police officer shot and seriously injured a 36-year-old man at Waterview Heights in the early hours of Boxing Day.

The man, believed to be the son of the property owners, was in a critical condition after he allegedly lunged at a Coffs/Clarence police officer with a knife and was shot early yesterday morning.

Police were called to a home in Swan Hill Dr, Waterview Heights, shortly before 4am, after they received a call expressing concerns about the welfare of a man at the address.

On arrival, the 36-year-old man allegedly lunged at officers with a knife and was shot by police.

The man was treated at the scene before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

A Critical Incident Team from Northern Region has begun to investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm and injuries the man sustained prior to police arrival.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review.

No further details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Neighbours described the owners of the property as a lovely couple, "quiet but friendly".

"They moved in about two years ago and have been lovely people," said one neighbour.

They said the couple's son did not live with them, but had been staying at their house in recent weeks.

"We had seen him about.

"He is a big unit, but he seemed friendly enough," the neighbour said.

They said there had never been any type of trouble at the property.

"It's really sad this sort of thing had to happen to them. They're a really nice couple," said a neighbour.

None of the surrounding neighbours heard anything at the time of the incident yesterday morning

"I walk the dog every morning and when I was coming back yesterday I saw the two police cars parked out the front," he said.

Another said their dog started barking around 4am, but they didn't think anything of it.

"We got up about 6.30am and there were police everywhere," he said.

"They told us they could be here for the next couple of days," he said.