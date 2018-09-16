Police shoot man in violent train station stand-off

A MAN in his 40s has been shot dead by police after a violent stand-off involving a knife at Ipswich Train Station.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers confirmed a report will be prepared for the coroner.

He said the officers involved were "simply doing their job" at the time and were "quite shaken" by the shooting, which happened at 4.15pm on Sunday.

Mr Leavers said police use their firearm as a last resort, but would not be drawn on if a taser had been used first.

Mr Leavers said the police officers involved had the union's full support.

"In incidents that are like this and where shots are being fired, it takes a tremendous toll on police and sometimes they never get over it," he said.

The Ethical Standards Command will investigate the incident.

The Courier-Mail understands the shooting happened just as a train pulled into the station, leaving commuters in the centre of the unfolding drama.

A police spokesman said no bystanders had been injured.

The entrance to the station is expected to be closed into the night as police continue their investigation.

Translink has advised commuters that all Ipswich/Rosewood services are suspended in both directions between Thomas Street and Bundamba stations, with delays of up to 60 minutes expected.

Buses are being brought in to transport passengers to their destinations.