A horse has been shot on the side of the road by police after it was hit by a car and then a truck in Sydney. Picture: Facebook
News

Police shoot horse on Sydney road

by Angie Raphael
14th Jun 2021 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:37 PM

A horse has been shot dead on the road after it was struck by multiple vehicles southwest of Sydney.

Police said a 35-year-old man was injured after the horse he was riding collided with a car on Stacey Street in Bankstown about 2.40pm on Monday.

“(The rider) was treated at the scene by paramedics for leg injuries before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition,” police said in a statement.

It is believed the horse ran off after the first collision, police told NCA NewsWire.

A short time later, police were called to Canterbury Road – about 5km away – after reports that a horse had been hit by a truck.

The horse was critically injured by the second crash, with harrowing footage showing the animal laying in the middle of the road in a pool of blood.

A man can be heard on the phone to dispatchers, who ask: “Where’s (the horse) bleeding from?”
“Everywhere,” he responds.

After police arrived, the horse was humanely euthanised by officers, who shot the animal.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

