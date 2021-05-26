Menu
Police were called to the Logan unit block on Tuesday night where they found a man wielding a gun at them. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Police shoot ‘gun-wielding man’ in leg

Ellen Ransley
26th May 2021 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM

A man has been shot in the leg by police, after he allegedly threatened them with a gun south of Brisbane on Tuesday night.

At 11pm, police responded to a call for help at a unit block in Bethania where they found a man inside holding a gun. A woman, who was known to the man, was also inside the unit.

Queensland police said in a statement that officers immediately began an attempt to diffuse the situation, but the man allegedly opened the door and walked towards officers, threatening them with the gun.

Police shot the man, and immediately began to administer first aid.

The 48-year-old Bethania man was taken into custody and transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

Police say the woman inside the unit was not physically injured.

“The Ethical Standards Command is investigating the incident, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission,” the QPS statement said.

