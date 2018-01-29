Cops shoot dead armed robber

Police have shot and killed an armed robber committing an armed robbery at the Park Orchards Liquor store in Park Rd, Park Orchards. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

A PERSON has been shot dead by police in Melbourne's east.

The shooting occurred in Park Orchards around 9pm on Sunday, police say. A witness, who uploaded photographs of the scene, said he heard five or six shots fired.

"Someone is not going home tonight," Michael Featherston tweeted. In the photographs, police can be seen taping off the surroundings of a bottle shop.

Another witness told the Herald Sun a worker ran from a shop "screaming for help".

A Victorian Police spokeswoman says the homicide squad are investigating. The Professional Standards Command members will oversee the investigation, according to police.