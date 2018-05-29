Menu
Police have set up a crime scene at Gladesville site on Jordan Street after the body of the woman was found shortly before 7am. Picture: Stock
News

Grisly construction site find

by Stephanie Bedo
29th May 2018 9:32 AM

A WOMAN'S body has been discovered at a multi-story construction site in Sydney's northwest this morning.

Police have set up a crime scene at the Gladesville site on Jordan Street after the body of the woman was found shortly before 7am.

Officers from Ryde Police Area Command have started investigations and detectives will be canvassing the area this morning.

Police said it was not known if the death was suspicious, and they are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ryde Police or Crime Stoppers.

People can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

More to come.

