Police set up crime scene at Ipswich unit

POLICE set up in a park at Redbank Plains are investigating the assault of a woman.

The woman was assaulted in a unit on McBrien Ct between noon and 4.30pm on Thursday.

Today police have established a crime scene and set up in a nearby grassed area while examining evidence.

The woman, who suffered facial injuries, left the unit to seek help before being taken to the PA Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Nearby residents should not be alarmed by the police presence.