Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

$20M cannabis crop uncovered at Calen
Crime

WATCH: Drone footage of massive marijuana crop near Mackay

Caitlan Charles
by
9th May 2019 12:53 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A $20 MILLION drug bust has sent a strong message to those who continue to grow marijuana according to Mackay Detective Inspector Bruce Duck.

The joint operation between Mackay, Cairns and Brisbane police led to the enormous drug bust at a Calen property on Wednesday.

Det Insp Duck said the 8000 marijuana plants police will allege they found covered an area the size of about two basketball courts and had a street value of more than $20 million.

Two Bucasia men have been arrested and charged following a police search at a property in the mountains at Calen.

The property owner was not aware his land was being used to grow marijuana.

Det Insp Duck said the operation had involved six months of work.

"It's been fairly intense and fairly involved," he said.

"The investigation is closed at this time and we're happy with it at the moment.

"The crop was destroyed at the scene."

Det Insp Duck said the success of the operation sent a strong message to the community.

"Whilst people are going to continue on this mould of cultivating and producing cannabis crops, we will do our job and do what we can to make sure it doesn't get to to the community," he said.

A 73-year-old man and a 37-year-old man have been charged with producing a dangerous drug. They were due to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court today.

bruce duck drug bust editors picks mackay police marijuana
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Revellers raise important funds

    premium_icon Revellers raise important funds

    News Peak Crossing State School was among a host of local organisations to benefit from this year's Earth Frequency Festival.

    • 9th May 2019 2:06 PM
    A paw-fect way to spend a Sunday

    premium_icon A paw-fect way to spend a Sunday

    News WALKING the dog has never been such a celebration.

    • 9th May 2019 2:04 PM
    Antoniolli secretary 'uncomfortable' with alleged bike deal

    premium_icon Antoniolli secretary 'uncomfortable' with alleged bike deal

    Crime He has pleaded not guilty to all charges

    • 9th May 2019 1:54 PM
    Extra joy: Good friends make Qld squad together

    premium_icon Extra joy: Good friends make Qld squad together

    News "Cool' reward for Ipswich teenagers

    • 9th May 2019 12:58 PM