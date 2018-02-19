Menu
Cops seize whopping 313kg of ice

Samples of the largest South Australian seizure of ice, totalling 313kg. Pic: AAP
by AAP

THREE men have been arrested after police seized more than 300kg of ice destined for South Australian streets.

Police say the 313kg haul, the largest ever destined for the state, was intercepted in crane jibs being imported by cargo ship on January 24. The haul which had an estimated street value of $270 million was found in bags concealed in the base of one of the jib arms.

"They have no regard, in terms of their profit and how they seek to profit from the misfortune of others as these drugs hit the streets," South Australian Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Duval said.

Three men aged, 64, 61 and 45 were arrested after raids on two Adelaide properties last Friday.

The trio have been charged with numerous drug importation offences and will appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

The plan was uncovered by a joint operation involving eight law enforcement and government agencies, including Australian Federal Police and South Australia Police.

Topics:  drugs ice police raid

