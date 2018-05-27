Menu
Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay speaks to media about the investigation into Aaron Marks' death.
Crime

Police seize vehicle with possible links to alleged murder

Liana Turner
by
26th May 2018 5:58 PM | Updated: 27th May 2018 7:09 AM

POLICE have seized a vehicle they believe could be connected a North Coast incident which led to a man's death.

Aaron Marks, 38, died in hospital after he was found on River St, Ballina about 2am on Sunday, May 13.

Mr Marks, from Iluka, had severe head injuries and was treated at the scene before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died three days later.

Richmond Police District detectives, along with the Homicide Squad, have been investigating his death under Strike Force Bulgundara.

 

Aaron Marks, 38, was fatally hurt after a night out in Ballina. Police are now looking for his murderer.
Police said they seized a white Holden Commodore on Thursday.

The car has since undergone a forensic examination and police believe it may have a connection with the incident which resulted in Mr Marks' death.

Police thanked members of the community who had offered assistance.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

