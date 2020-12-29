Police seize 73 cars in battle against neighbourhood hoons

WITHOUT evidence, catching hooning drivers is nearly impossible.

That’s the message police want to emphasise as they crack down on the issue of hooligans endangering lives and disturbing neighbourhoods with noise and smoke in the name of fun.

On November 28, Karana Downs police officers spotted a car mid-burnout on Blackwall Rd, Chuwar at 9.40am.

They charged the 34-year-old male driver with hooning, landing the man a $427 fine.

His car was also impounded for 90 days for the offence.

The man is only one of many alleged hoons charged recently in the Karana Downs patch as officers patrolling the area work tirelessly to target dangerous driving.

“We have been collecting the data and locating the areas that are the real problem spots and identifying our problem targets,” Senior Constable Claire Heptinstall said.

“We’ve been doing active patrols and have had massive results from the whole area.”

Though the problem of hooning has been a relentless one during the past year, particularly across Brassall and Pine Mountain hot spots, police say they have battled tirelessly.

“The problem is, we can’t be there 24 hours a day so we rely heavily on the information that’s coming from witnesses,” Snr Cons Heptinstall said.

In the past two months alone, Karana Downs officers and the Road Safety Policing Unit have charged more than 50 drivers with dangerous driving offences.

Most recently, a 24-year-old male, a 22-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, a 38-year-old male, a 39-year-old male, a 32-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, a 21-year-old female and a 31-year-old male have been charged.

A huge portion of the charges related to hooning drivers for wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

The hooning charge carries with it a hefty fine and, even for first-time offenders, a mandatory temporary forfeiture of vehicle.

Of the 14 people charged, half of them lost their cars permanently.

According to Snr Cons Heptinstall, many hoons “grow up” and stop hooning.

“Most people age out of that behaviour as they get jobs and relationships,” she said.

“But unfortunately the next lot start and, until they realise the implications of their actions, they don’t understand how dangerous what they’re doing is.”

