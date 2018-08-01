$65k and bag of white powder seized at Ibrahim mansion

HEAVILY armed police have staged a daylong raid looking for firearms at John Ibrahim's luxury clifftop mansion, leaving with $65,000 in confiscated cash and a small bag of white powder.

The dramatic scenes began when four plain clothes ­detectives swooped on the former Kings Cross nightclub owner's Mercedes just moments after he left his Dover Heights home at about 10.30am.

They served Ibrahim with a Firearm Prohibition Order, giving them wide search powers, and immediately put a gun detection dog to work going over his car.

John Ibrahim shares a laugh with mate Kyle Sandilands who was refused entry at the former nightclub owner’s home as police executed a raid on Tuesday. Picture: MATRIX

Moments after police let him go, a team of uniformed officers armed with a battering ram smashed their way into Ibrahim's house as their target was driving to the city.

Officers spent the best part of the day systematically going through his home, seizing cash after breaking into his safe.

They also found a bag of yet-to-be identified white powder in the house.

It's the second time in the past year police have raided the property. No charges have been laid.

The search turned into a media circus when Ibrahim's friend and shock jock Kyle Sandilands turned up in his Bentley and was refused entry.

"There are no guns there," said Sandilands, who rents a six-room home, owned by Ibrahim, in the same street.

"They have been there 40 times, pulled down walls with suction cups. Stop wasting money.''

NSW Police detectives hold an evidence bag as they leave John Ibrahim’s mansion. Picture: AAP

Kyle Sandilands turned up at John Ibrahim’s house as police searched the property. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

Ibrahim, who has not been charged with any offences, referred questions to his lawyer Abbas Soukie, who accused police of harassment.

"It's our view that the Firearm Prohibition Order constitutes an abuse of process and is entirely without merit. Mr Ibrahim intends to vigorously challenge that provision of that order,'' Mr Soukie said.

John Ibrahim Leaves his home earlier this year. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

John Ibrahim on another occasion at his Dover Heights home.

A police spokesman said the investigation was continuing.

An FPO gives police the power to search a person, their home, boat or any ­vehicle they are in without a warrant.