Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The cannabis seized by police has a street value of about $40,000.
The cannabis seized by police has a street value of about $40,000.
Crime

Police seize $40,000 worth of drugs in search

Lachlan Mcivor
1st May 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOODNA police officers seized a large quantity of illegal drugs with a street value of about $40,000 during the search of an Ipswich home this week.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Riverview address on Thursday after a tip-off.

Sergeant Adam Cooper said 3.2 kilograms of cannabis was seized along with a small amount of methamphetamine and some drug utensils.

Goodna police executed a search warrant at a Riverview house on Thursday.
Goodna police executed a search warrant at a Riverview house on Thursday.

Six officers from the Goodna station were involved in the search but no one has been arrested or charged in relation to the seizure yet.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Sergeant Cooper said.

“The homeowners weren’t there when the search warrant was executed.

“The expectation is somebody will be charged sometime next week.”

Sergeant Cooper said police received information about drug activity at the house.

“Goodna police will continue to pursue any credible information in relation to persons involved in the possession and supply of drugs in order to prevent and disrupt crime,” he said.

He urged anyone with information about drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child sex offender breaches social media ban

        Premium Content Child sex offender breaches social media ban

        News The lawyer for a convicted child sex offender said there was nothing untoward in her conduct.

        Fit women fight back in DV struggle

        Fit women fight back in DV struggle

        News A fitness program is helping women find strength after domestic violence

        Thanks Sue: You were a sporting and community treasure

        Premium Content Thanks Sue: You were a sporting and community treasure

        Sport Tribute to popular Ipswich researcher, community identity and caring person. See...

        Labrador thief had asked owner to sell

        Premium Content Labrador thief had asked owner to sell

        News A man charged with stealing a pet dog claimed it had escaped several times