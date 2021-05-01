Police seize $40,000 worth of drugs in search

The cannabis seized by police has a street value of about $40,000.

GOODNA police officers seized a large quantity of illegal drugs with a street value of about $40,000 during the search of an Ipswich home this week.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Riverview address on Thursday after a tip-off.

Sergeant Adam Cooper said 3.2 kilograms of cannabis was seized along with a small amount of methamphetamine and some drug utensils.

Six officers from the Goodna station were involved in the search but no one has been arrested or charged in relation to the seizure yet.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Sergeant Cooper said.

“The homeowners weren’t there when the search warrant was executed.

“The expectation is somebody will be charged sometime next week.”

Sergeant Cooper said police received information about drug activity at the house.

“Goodna police will continue to pursue any credible information in relation to persons involved in the possession and supply of drugs in order to prevent and disrupt crime,” he said.

He urged anyone with information about drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

