Police seek witnesses after motorway crash claims life

The driver is believed to have died in the crash on the Ipswich Motorway. David Clark/AAP

POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of a crash that claimed a woman's life on the Ipswich Motorway on Saturday.

Forensic Crash Unit officers said initial reports say a black Misubishi Lancer was outbound on the highway and travelling at a high speed.

Just before the Gailes and Camira turn off the car hit the middle concrete barrier and flipped, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, a 32-year-old Durack woman died at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

All westbound lanes of the motorway between the Bakery Rd on-ramp in Darra and the Ipswich Motorway in Gailes were closed for five hours, with traffic diverted via the Centenary Motorway.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam vision or anyone who witnessed the Lancer prior to the crash to contact police.