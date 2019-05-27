Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver is believed to have died in the crash on the Ipswich Motorway.
The driver is believed to have died in the crash on the Ipswich Motorway. David Clark/AAP
News

Police seek witnesses after motorway crash claims life

Navarone Farrell
by
27th May 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of a crash that claimed a woman's life on the Ipswich Motorway on Saturday.

Forensic Crash Unit officers said initial reports say a black Misubishi Lancer was outbound on the highway and travelling at a high speed.

Just before the Gailes and Camira turn off the car hit the middle concrete barrier and flipped, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, a 32-year-old Durack woman died at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

All westbound lanes of the motorway between the Bakery Rd on-ramp in Darra and the Ipswich Motorway in Gailes were closed for five hours, with traffic diverted via the Centenary Motorway.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam vision or anyone who witnessed the Lancer prior to the crash to contact police.

centenary mwy crash ipswich motorway traffic
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Majority in favour of euthanasia, inquiry hears

    premium_icon Majority in favour of euthanasia, inquiry hears

    News An overwhelming majority of respondents to a State Government inquiry examining law reform for voluntary assisted dying want to legalise euthanasia.

    • 27th May 2019 1:15 PM
    Bag stolen during violent robbery in shopping centre carpark

    premium_icon Bag stolen during violent robbery in shopping centre carpark

    Crime Anyone with information is urged to contact police

    • 27th May 2019 12:40 PM
    IGS sticks to tradition in shot at GPS glory

    premium_icon IGS sticks to tradition in shot at GPS glory

    Soccer Too early to start thinking about another title

    • 27th May 2019 12:30 PM
    Somerset Dam heads towards green goals

    premium_icon Somerset Dam heads towards green goals

    Environment It leads the way for the state with more studies after its success.

    • 27th May 2019 12:17 PM