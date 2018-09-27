Menu
MINDLESS: Police want to identify the people in this image after damage was done to the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre in the early hours of September 1.
Police seeking information about mindless damage

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Sep 2018 3:38 PM

POLICE are seeking information from the public in relation to an incident of wilful damage at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre in Gatton.

An estimated $1000 worth of damages was done to lights, electric bollards and irrigation systems within the centre on Spencer St in the early hours of September 1.

Police are looking to identify the people in the image above and are asking the offenders to come forward.

Gatton Acting Senior Sergeant Dan Curtin said it was disappointing to see such a pointless act of destruction.

"It's mindless damage, and it's at a great cost to the community," he said.

"The Lockyer Valley Regional Council have gone to great expense to the rate payers to provide a high class facility and we have some of our younger local people damaging the property."

If you have any information, contact Gatton Police Station on 5468 3266 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 333 and quote reference number QP1801619948.

