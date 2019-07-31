Menu
Police seek witnesses to crash

31st Jul 2019 2:28 PM
Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking witnesses to a serious single-vehicle motorcycle crash which occurred in Brisbane's north this morning.

Preliminary information indicates a 34-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on the Gateway Motorway southbound at Deagon shortly before 7am, when it crashed into a concrete barrier.

Emergency services provided assistance and first aid until police arrived, and then transported the Margate man to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time, or who may have witnessed the crash, to contact them.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

