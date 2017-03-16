Police seek two men and a dog

It is believed the men travelled down Woogaroo St, Goodna towards Church St.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the two men that appear in the photograph above.

It is believed they can assist with an investigation into an alleged assault that occurred on December 10, 2016 at 5:30pm.

It is believed the men travelled down Woogaroo St, Goodna towards Church St.

One man is described as Caucasian and approximately 6ft tall, solid build with short, cropped, brown hair. He appears to be in his early 40s, wearing a green t -shirt and cargo pants.

The other individual is Caucasian and approximately 175cm with a medium build. He appears to be in his late 40s with grey hair and was wearing a red shirt.

They were in the company of a black Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog wearing a red harness.

If you have any information that can assist police please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP1602306515.