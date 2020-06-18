Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who masturbated in front of children in Mackay. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who masturbated in front of children in Mackay. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

Police seek man who performed sex act near children

Steph Allen
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking for a very thin man who allegedly masturbated in front of children outside a Mackay complex.

It is alleged that about 4.45pm on Monday, a man masturbated in front of children who were seated nearby outside a complex on Bridge Rd.

More Stories:

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

TRUE CRIME: Eight chilling crimes that rocked Mackay

The man is described as caucasian and very thin, and is believed to be aged between 30 and 40-years-old.

He was described as having a goatee beard, and was wearing dark grey pants and a black shirt at the time of the offence.

Police are currently inquiring about CCTV footage to help identify the man.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the man is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

More Stories

bridge road cctv footage indecent exposure mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ll let him know’: Druggie dad to tell son truth of crime

        premium_icon ‘I’ll let him know’: Druggie dad to tell son truth of crime

        Crime A magistrate has given parenting advice to a father guilty of multiple drug charges, questioning how he would tell is 17-year-old son of his time in court.

        RANKED: Ipswich's safest suburbs and crime hotspots

        premium_icon RANKED: Ipswich's safest suburbs and crime hotspots

        Crime Which Ipswich suburbs have the highest crime rate

        ADOPT: Furry friends in need of a home

        premium_icon ADOPT: Furry friends in need of a home

        Pets & Animals Here are some furry friends you can adopt to be part of your family

        Time to mark end of an era

        Time to mark end of an era

        News As we close the book on 161 years of the Queensland Times, we also...